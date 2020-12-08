Parade of Lights brightens up Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Clearwater Parade is spreading Christmas spirit way beyond just downtown Eau Claire this season. The parade of lights takes you all around the city to enjoy Christmas decorations at homes and businesses. This tradition has changed slightly but it is a safe way to enjoy some lights around the Chippewa Valley while in your car, making your own parade.

A total of 22 homes and 3 businesses are taking part in the 2020 parade. The judges have already picked their choices but there is still time to cast your vote in the people’s choice category, you have until Dec.13 to vote on Eau Claire Parks Recreation and Forestry Facebook Page. The lights will be up all the way through New Year’s Eve so any night you can drive around and look at the lights.

Commercial

Judges Choice

1. 2A 2625 W. Folsom St

Residential

Judges Choice

1. #11 3748 Maywood Drive

Best Use of Lights

1. #15 1602 Heartland Dr. N

Most Entertaining

1. #4 E3860 Redwood Dr

Most Creative Theme

1. #10 3708 Halsey St

