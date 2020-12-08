Advertisement

Pursuit suspect arrested, has outstanding warrants

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(WIBW)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - Spencer Police and Marshfield Police were both involved in a pursuit that happened Dec. 8. The suspect was arrested and officials noted he had outstanding warrants.

Spencer Police were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle that was reported stolen from Marshfield. They followed the vehicle south from State Highway 13 into the City of Marshfield. Marshfield Police officers then took over and the suspect eventually fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a 36-year-old Fitchburg man who had outstanding Clark County warrants.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Eau Claire teens injured in crash near Mondovi Sunday afternoon.
Four Eau Claire teens injured in car crash in Pepin County
UPDATE: Judge approves requests for Dan Peggs case to be delayed after more evidence is discovered
16-year-old charged with intentional homicide appears in court
(MGN)
37-year-old Minnesota man pronounced dead after St. Croix County crash
Republicans Shae Shortwell and Paul Tittl put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Republicans defy Evers, put Christmas tree in closed Capitol

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (12/8/20)
COVID TESTING
UW-Eau Claire extends COVID-19 testing through Dec. 20
Village of Bruce residents given order to not drink tap water
Hobbs Ice Arena temporarily closed for repairs