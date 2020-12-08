Pursuit suspect arrested, has outstanding warrants

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - Spencer Police and Marshfield Police were both involved in a pursuit that happened Dec. 8. The suspect was arrested and officials noted he had outstanding warrants.

Spencer Police were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle that was reported stolen from Marshfield. They followed the vehicle south from State Highway 13 into the City of Marshfield. Marshfield Police officers then took over and the suspect eventually fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a 36-year-old Fitchburg man who had outstanding Clark County warrants.

