Two arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in Hudson

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) - Two people have been arrested after a Twin Cities man was fatally stabbed and two others were injured in Hudson over the weekend.

Relatives identify the man who died as 26-year-old Cain Solheim, of New Brighton, who was stabbed outside the Smilin’ Moose bar about 1 a.m. Sunday along with two other friends.

Police say witnesses told them that multiple suspects got in a minivan with Minnesota license plates and drove off.

Police say the van was located Sunday in Blaine, and two people were arrested Monday and jailed in Anoka County.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

