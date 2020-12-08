UW-Eau Claire extends COVID-19 testing through Dec. 20

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is extending through Dec. 20 its free drive-thru community COVID-19 testing site.

Testing originally was scheduled to end this week at Memorial High School, but additional dates have been added this month on Dec. 12, Dec. 13, Dec. 16, Dec. 19 and Dec. 20. Testing is from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

“The university is thankful that we are receiving additional testing supplies so that we can continue to help the community battle the COVID virus,” says Grace Crickette, UW-Eau Claire’s vice chancellor of finance and administration, who is overseeing the community site testing. “We are also grateful for the work of the testing staff, the Memorial High School staff and the many university volunteers, including students who have been supporting the operation.”

Thousands of antigen tests that produce results in about 15 minutes have been administered since the surge testing began on Nov. 14. A total of 3,650 antigen tests have been administered, with 150 positive results, for a 4.1% positivity rate. A total of 297 PCR tests were administered but results from those tests were not available.

Community members are asked to preregister for the test here.

The self-administered testing is for people who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

