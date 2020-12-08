Village of Bruce residents given order to not drink tap water

BRUCE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Village of Bruce gave residents a warning about drinking the tap water.

Residents are asked to use bottled water only for all drinking (including baby formula and juice), making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation. The Village added that residents should not treat their own water as boiling, freezing, filtering, adding chlorine or other disinfections, or letting the water stand will not make the water safe to use.

The notice noted that options are being discussed.

Residents are asked to call Darlene Wundrow at 715-868-2188 with any questions.

Village of Bruce residents have been given a warning about the tap water. (Village of Bruce Facebook)

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.