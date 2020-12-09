Approximately 50 Army medical personnel to assist at four Marshfield Clinic Health System hospitals

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Army medical personnel will now be assisting four Wisconsin hospitals within the Marshfield Clinic Health System as a part of a Department of Defense COVID-19 operation.

Nearly 50 Army personnel will be assisting healthcare providers this week in Marshfield, Eau Claire, Rice Lake and Beaver Damn.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of the Department of Defense as we continue to deal with the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” said Dr. Susan Turney, Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO. “Because of the prolonged and intense nature of this crisis, many hospitals have been near full capacity and medical staff is exhausted. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen the importance of partnerships in meeting this momentous challenge. We look forward to partnering with military medical personnel to provide the care our patients need.”

The personnel assisting the hospitals is a result of a Federal Emergency Management Agency request.

