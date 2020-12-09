Advertisement

Approximately 50 Army medical personnel to assist at four Marshfield Clinic Health System hospitals

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Army medical personnel will now be assisting four Wisconsin hospitals within the Marshfield Clinic Health System as a part of a Department of Defense COVID-19 operation.

Nearly 50 Army personnel will be assisting healthcare providers this week in Marshfield, Eau Claire, Rice Lake and Beaver Damn.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of the Department of Defense as we continue to deal with the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” said Dr. Susan Turney, Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO. “Because of the prolonged and intense nature of this crisis, many hospitals have been near full capacity and medical staff is exhausted. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen the importance of partnerships in meeting this momentous challenge. We look forward to partnering with military medical personnel to provide the care our patients need.”

The personnel assisting the hospitals is a result of a Federal Emergency Management Agency request.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
(MGN)
Two arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in Hudson
Mayo Clinic Health System
Mayo Clinic Health System Provides COVID-19 Update
Chippewa Falls resident Ida Simonson works on her computer.
Chippewa Co. community member starts mask mandate petition
While their crimes have been caught on camera, the suspects are still at large. (Source:...
Vandals target 89-year-old Minn. woman’s home 9 times

Latest News

COVID-19
Local, state COVID-19 stats as WI reports 81 news deaths; death rate up to 0.92%
Diocese of La Crosse grants additional Christmas masses, will remain at 25% capacity
The creations are judged in 5 categories: child, teen, adult, group/family or virtual
Gingerbread House Contest spreads holiday cheer
Victim in Eau Claire Thanksgiving stabbing has died