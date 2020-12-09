Chippewa Co. community member starts mask mandate petition

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Social distancing and mask wearing are formally encouraged by the Chippewa County Board. It passed a resolution Tuesday acknowledging health care workers and encouraging people to take COVID-19 safety precautions.

Some Chippewa County residents want the board to do more. Chippewa Falls resident Ida Simonson, a health care worker for about 50 years, started a petition with a group of local women called “Women who Care.” The petition, which had more than 120 signatures as of Tuesday, calls for a countywide mask mandate.

“I don’t think that the county board has heard from pro-maskers since COVID started. I’m thinking we’re the first group to start it,” Simonson said.

She said she doesn’t go many places during the pandemic because some people refuse to put on masks. She adds she doesn’t feel safe in her community.

Chippewa County Administrator Randy Scholz said the county board hasn’t discussed a mask mandate in months.

“There are passionate people on both sides of this issue and the county kind made it’s decision at one point to not move forward with what the recommendation was as far as the authority for the health director and that’s where the county’s at right now,” he said.

Simonson said she will remember the actions of county board members and other elected officials when she goes to the ballot box.

“We elect these people. It’s our money that pays them. Therefore, they should be listening to us,” she said.

She said she’s OK with Tuesday’s resolution, comparing it to getting a foot in the door. She does expect the board to do more in the future.

