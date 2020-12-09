Advertisement

Community members give input on the future funding for the Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs

Veteran hat
Veteran hat(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members had the opportunity to share their ideas and recommendations for future funding related to programs, benefits, and services for veterans during a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

The future funding for the Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs is being discussed at the community level this week. The WDVA opened up the conversation to those outside of the department to hear recommendations for programs, benefits, and services.

Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan says public input makes a large impact on the budget.

“Even after the budget is introduced I expect because this is what happened in the last budget after the governor announced his last budget ... I fully expect that we are going to have continued stakeholder input and real person input into the budget process and I think that’s something that Governor Evers had put at the forefront of making decisions,” Brennan said.

More virtual roundtables are scheduled to take place tomorrow.

