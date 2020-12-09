Advertisement

Community-wide Christmas sing-along set for Dec. 24

(WILX)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local church is urging community members to participate in a Christmas Eve community sing event.

First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire is hoping to get everyone in the holiday spirit this year. The church is urging you to step out of your front door at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve, light a candle, and sing “Silent Night” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

The minister at First Presbyterian Church Kathy Walker says a popular children’s movie gave her the idea.

“I had this idea, this sort of vision of like the Grinch you know, the Grinch couldn’t stop Christmas from coming. COVID can’t stop Christmas from coming,” said Walker.

A local radio station is also getting involved.

At 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve you can tune in to Greatest Hits 98.1 and sing along.

