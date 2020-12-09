Advertisement

Creators of Calif. monolith come forward after vandals destroy sculpture

By KEYT Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATASCADERO, Calif. (KEYT) - The creators of the now infamous California monolith are finally revealing themselves and the reason they constructed it in the first place.

“Everybody kind of knows that ’2001: A Space Odyssey’ had three monoliths. After watching the Utah one and the Romania one, we’re like ‘Hey, there’s going to be a third, why don’t we build it?’” Travis Kenney said.

Kenney, his father Randall Wade McKenzie and his friend Jarred Riddle all worked together to build the massive steel sculpture.

They hauled it up two miles to the top of Pine Mountain in early December, where it was discovered by hikers.

As people came to see the structure, the men were happy people were able to think about something else for a while.

“We started looking at people going, ‘Wow, that’s pretty amazing.’ People aren’t talking about illness, about politics, just out there in awe of something that they don’t understand,” McKenzie said.

The men were content to remain anonymous and were planning to remove the monolith in a few days. However, a group of vandals beat them to it and destroyed the sculpture.

Kenney, McKenzie and friends decided that wasn’t going to be the end of the story. Within 24 hours, they got back to work, and rebuilt the steel sculpture all over again.

They hauled it back up to the top of Pine Mountain, where it stands tall once again.

“We don’t want to give those vandals that much credence,” Kenney said. “But yeah they are the reason we decided to put it back up and make it permanent this time.”

The monolith won’t likely be going anywhere this time.

“I own a fabrication metal shop. We built a structural steel body inside of that and planted with 750 pounds of concrete,” Kenney said.

Kenney and McKenzie say they decided to come forward so people know the monolith is an act of love and not violence. The group hopes this monolith will stay up a bit longer and inspire people to visit the top of Pine Mountain loop to see it.

