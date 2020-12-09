Diocese of La Crosse grants additional Christmas masses, will remain at 25% capacity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the upcoming Christmas holiday, The Diocese of La Crosse announced that additional Christmas masses will be scheduled at churches in order to safely celebrate.

On Christmas Eve, each parish may begin the celebration of mass as early as 2 p.m. Each parish will also be adhering to the 25% capacity limit with social distancing, according to the Diocese. They also said masks will be required with the exception of individuals with a health condition.

Each parish is urged to also follow the guidelines for the public celebration of masses that was revised on July 31, 2020.

Parishioners are encouraged to contact their local church for mass times.

