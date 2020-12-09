Doctors anticipate first local availability of COVID vaccine for December

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -

Western Wisconsin continues to come closer to having a COVID-19 vaccine available locally.

With numerous promising candidates for a vaccine, local physicians in the Coulee Region look forward to having vaccinations available for their first groups of recipients within the next number of weeks.

Those first in line are healthcare workers and those living in long-term care facilities.

“What I’ve been telling people is that I’m hopeful that we’ll have a vaccine here locally some time this month,” said Dr. Naik, a vaccine specialist with Gundersen Health System. “Nobody can commit to a date yet, but I’m very confident that we will start seeing the vaccine in the area sometime this month.”

Dr. Naik also says he estimates lower-risk patients in the general public won’t see the vaccine more widely available until at least Spring or Summer of 2021.

