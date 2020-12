DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Partnership for Youth got into the holiday spirit Wednesday night with some virtual caroling.

A total of 14 carolers ranging from 3rd grade to 80 years old took part in the event.

Organizers say this was a chance for to share a small piece of joy with people during COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.