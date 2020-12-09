Advertisement

Eau Claire City Council passes parking study recommendations

parking study
parking study(WEAU)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council passes recommendations from a recent study looking into problems with parking.

The study looked at how the city could better use and manage public and private parking spots in three specific areas - downtown, the Third Ward, and around Randall Park.

It also suggested City of Eau Claire officials dedicate extra resources to parking. Those resources include hiring a full-time parking administrator, increasing parking enforcement, and improving customer service and marketing.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Eau Claire teens injured in crash near Mondovi Sunday afternoon.
Four Eau Claire teens injured in car crash in Pepin County
UPDATE: Judge approves requests for Dan Peggs case to be delayed after more evidence is discovered
16-year-old charged with intentional homicide appears in court
(MGN)
37-year-old Minnesota man pronounced dead after St. Croix County crash
(MGN)
Two arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in Hudson

Latest News

Eau Claire North
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 8th
Virtual caroling
Dunn Co. Partnership for Youth hosts virtual caroling event
Chippewa Falls resident Ida Simonson works on her computer.
Chippewa Falls resident starts mask mandate petition
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Chippewa County Mask Mandate Petition
Chippewa County Mask Mandate Petition