Eau Claire City Council passes parking study recommendations
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council passes recommendations from a recent study looking into problems with parking.
The study looked at how the city could better use and manage public and private parking spots in three specific areas - downtown, the Third Ward, and around Randall Park.
It also suggested City of Eau Claire officials dedicate extra resources to parking. Those resources include hiring a full-time parking administrator, increasing parking enforcement, and improving customer service and marketing.
