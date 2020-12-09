Eau Claire City Council passes parking study recommendations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council passes recommendations from a recent study looking into problems with parking.

The study looked at how the city could better use and manage public and private parking spots in three specific areas - downtown, the Third Ward, and around Randall Park.

It also suggested City of Eau Claire officials dedicate extra resources to parking. Those resources include hiring a full-time parking administrator, increasing parking enforcement, and improving customer service and marketing.

