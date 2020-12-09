Free flu shots at North High School for kids 6 months to 18 years old

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If your child still hasn’t gotten their flu shot this year, it’s not too late.

The Eau Claire City County Health Department is offering free flu shots Wednesday until 6:30 p.m. at North High School.

The flu shots are available to children 6 months to 18-years-old.

Eau Claire City County Health Director Lieske Giese says this flu shot event is also showing how mass vaccination will work when the COVID-19 vaccine is available.

“We’re both trying to get flu vaccines in arms which is critically important this year but also learn from this to plan for the upcoming spring vaccination of COVID-19.”

