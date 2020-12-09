Advertisement

Gingerbread House Contest spreads holiday cheer

The creations are judged in 5 categories: child, teen, adult, group/family or virtual
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - They are cute and sweet and maybe just good enough to eat. One-of-a-kind gingerbread houses are on display for the annual gingerbread contest.

Gingerbread houses of all shapes and sizes are on display now at the Chippewa Valley Museum. The contest returned for its third year, and they have had more entries each year.

The houses are currently available to see at the museum until Dec.19 and you can also check out pictures of the houses on the Chippewa Valley Museum’s website.

The creations are judged in 5 categories: child, teen, adult, group/family or virtual. The winners for the in-person judging have been selected but you can still vote for your favorite online.

Click here to check out the gingerbread houses and vote for your favorite.

