Local, state COVID-19 stats as WI reports 81 news deaths; death rate up to 0.92%

WISCONSIN (WEAU, WBAY) - Approximately 50 U.S. Army medical personnel, part of a Department of Defense COVID-19 operation, will be assisting healthcare providers at four Marshfield Clinic Health System hospitals this week in Marshfield, Eau Claire, Rice Lake and Beaver Dam. The medical personnel include nurses and medical technicians.

The number of COVID-19 patients at Marshfield Clinic Health System’s ten hospitals has decreased the past two weeks, slightly alleviating staffing challenges for the short term. However, the Health System is starting to see an increase in patients over the past two days and anticipates it will continue to increase, which could be attributed to people gathering during Thanksgiving and a greater number of people going out in public without masks.

Another 63 people test positive for COVID-19 in Eau Claire County. The health department says the county’s total number of cases is 8,270 with an estimated 788 active cases. A total of 257 Eau Claire County community members have been hospitalized with the virus, and 64 community members have died.

Chippewa County Public Health adds 28 more cases for a county-wide total of 5,277. Public health reports 12 current hospitalizations, and 152 total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.

Another death is reported in La Crosse County for a total of 43. An addition 75 COVID cases brings the county’s total to 8,908.

In Dunn County, 27 more cases are reported for a total of 3,039.

The Trempealeau County Health Department reports a total of 23 deaths in the county due to COVID-19. Another 25 cases on Wednesday, December 9 brings the total number of cases to 2,652. Of those 434 are active. The county has 17 hospitalizations.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reports 44 new cases in Winona County and one new death from COVID-19. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County is 3,194, which now includes 34 people who have died from COVID-19.

STATEWIDE STATS

Wisconsin’s death rate climbed again. It’s now 0.92% after the state recorded 81 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the most in a week. The death rate hasn’t been this high in a month-and-a-half. Wisconsin is averaging 55 deaths a day over the past 7 days.

Deaths were reported in 27 counties: Crawford, Dane, Dodge (3), Eau Claire, Grant, Green, Jefferson (2), Kenosha (5), Langlade, Lincoln, Milwaukee (13), Monroe (3), Oconto, Oneida (5), Ozaukee, Racine (9), Rusk, Shawano, Sheboygan (6), Trempealeau, Walworth, Washburn, Washington (2), Waukesha (15), Waushara, Winnebago (4) and Wood.

The state received more than 11,000 test results (11,726) for the first time in five days and identified 3,619 more people with the COVID-19 virus. That’s below the 7-day average of 3,854 new cases per day. The positivity rate of 30.86% Wednesday is also below the 7-day average of 33.4%.

The DHS is urging people to continue getting tested so the state has a better idea of the spread of the virus. Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm says the positivity rate shows not enough people are being tested for the coronavirus. “The average daily number of tests is about 29,500. Two weeks ago, that average was over 39,000,” she said at a health briefing Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 422,065 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus since it was confirmed in Wisconsin in early February.

363,504 people are considered recovered, which is 86.1% of all known cases. Thirty days passed since their diagnosis or they were medically cleared. There are some, referred to as the “long haulers,” who suffer lingering effects from their illness.

54,599 people are active cases, which is down to 12.9% of all cases diagnosed. 3,887 people have died.

Since the first COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin were reported March 19, less than 9 months ago, more people died from the disease than from the flu, pneumonia, kidney disease and suicide combined. COVID-19 compares to the third-leading cause of death in Wisconsin based on rankings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from the latest data available.

Wisconsin expects to receive a COVID-19 vaccine this month. State health officials say Wisconsin is in line to receive 49,725 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine to be given to health care workers and nursing home residents followed by another 49,725 doses for their second shot to complete the inoculation.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There were hundreds more hospitalizations since the state report on Tuesday. The DHS reports 215 more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, after 214 on Tuesday.

Since the coronavirus first appeared in Wisconsin 10 months ago, 18,715 people have been hospitalized for serious COVID-19 symptoms. The percentage seems to have stagnated at 4.4% of all coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,566 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals, which includes 325 people in intensive care. The number of patients in hospitals across the state due to COVID-19 remained the same from Monday, however the amount of patients in the ICU for the virus decreased by one.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds was treating 9 patients Wednesday. The field hospital takes patients who are close to being released from the hospital but not quite ready, such as those who are ambulatory but still need oxygen, to ease the caseload at overwhelmed hospitals.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The WHA also reported 175 of the state’s 1,466 ICU beds are open (11.93%). The state’s 134 hospitals have a total 1,700 ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation beds unoccupied (15.21%). These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

