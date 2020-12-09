Advertisement

Mayo Clinic experts unpack information on the safety and what is still unknown about the COVID-19 vaccine

Mayo vaccine photo
Mayo vaccine photo(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Mayo Health experts are voicing their support of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve those vaccines tomorrow.

Last year, the World Health Organization named hesitation by the public for vaccinations as one of the top ten threats to global health. That reluctance is being highlighted in 2020 with the COVID-19 vaccinations.

COVID-19 vaccines are still awaiting approval from the Food and Drug Administration. However, the US is already finalizing plans to distribute and allocate the vaccines. While there is doubt from some when it comes to a vaccine, two experts from Mayo Clinic Health System, including Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Abinash Virk say the risk is minimal.

“The vaccines are both overall quite safe … yes they both have a degree of what I call mild to moderate symptoms and sort of a reaction to the vaccine but its not severe adverse reactions,” said Virk.

Occupational Medicine Expert Melanie Swift says while she is in full support, there are still things we do not know.

“We can’t rip off our masks just because we have had our vaccines until we know for sure that means we are not getting asymptomatic disease that we could spread,” said Swift.

Again, both experts say don’t expect to be taking masks off anytime soon. They say masks will still be needed until the majority of the community can be vaccinated, which right now is expected to happen around April or May of 2021.

