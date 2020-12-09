Advertisement

Mayo Clinic Health System Provides COVID-19 Update

Mayo Clinic Health System
Mayo Clinic Health System(WEAU)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Mayo Clinic Health System provides a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon. While they are encouraged with the decrease in the recent trend in the number of hospitalizations, the fact that there was an uptick in cases from Monday to Tuesday is a cause of concern for a possible post-Thanksgiving surge.

Dr. Amy Williams, Executive Dean of Mayo Clinic Practice says, “Because we are right at that time when people that were exposed during the Thanksgiving holiday would be getting symptoms and would need to be tested. So please, if you were at any function or gathering over Thanksgiving where anyone has ended up positive or developed symptoms of COVID-19, please be tested.”

Williams also says Mayo will be ready to distribute vaccines when they become available and encouraged people to talk to their healthcare provider or doctor about any concerns, “Many people are worried about getting this vaccine, so we are deliberately educating as many people as we can. And in as many ways that we can so every person can make the right decision for them whether or not to get the vaccine. And certainly talk to your primary care provider, your docs, about the vaccine.”

