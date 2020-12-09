Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 8th

Eau Claire North
Eau Claire North(weau)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High school hoops with Eau Claire North’s girls season opener and Altoona boys and girls at home, plus action from around the area.

Boys High School basketball-

Abbotsford 45 Owen - Withee 65

Winter 65 Cornell 47

Elk Mound 62 Spring Valley 54

Bruce 73 Birchwood 50

Mondovi 55 Durand 59

Spooner 54 Rice Lake 77

New Auburn 36 Gilmanton 69

Auburndale 41 Medford 66

Melrose - Mindoro 75 Whitehall 46

Blair-Taylor 86 Eleva-Strum 48

Girls High School basketball-

Loyal 71 Granton 22

Final

New Auburn 41 Gilmanton 56

Final

Hudson 68 Ellsworth 30

Final

Hayward 42 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 33

Final

Eau Claire North 70 Menomonie 66

Final-OT

Tomah 40 Altoona 49

Final

Cadott 37 Stanley – Boyd 63

Final

Alma/Pepin 37 Alma Center Lincoln17

