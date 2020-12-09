SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 8th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High school hoops with Eau Claire North’s girls season opener and Altoona boys and girls at home, plus action from around the area.
Boys High School basketball-
Abbotsford 45 Owen - Withee 65
Winter 65 Cornell 47
Elk Mound 62 Spring Valley 54
Bruce 73 Birchwood 50
Mondovi 55 Durand 59
Spooner 54 Rice Lake 77
New Auburn 36 Gilmanton 69
Auburndale 41 Medford 66
Melrose - Mindoro 75 Whitehall 46
Blair-Taylor 86 Eleva-Strum 48
Girls High School basketball-
Loyal 71 Granton 22
Final
New Auburn 41 Gilmanton 56
Final
Hudson 68 Ellsworth 30
Final
Hayward 42 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 33
Final
Eau Claire North 70 Menomonie 66
Final-OT
Tomah 40 Altoona 49
Final
Cadott 37 Stanley – Boyd 63
Final
Alma/Pepin 37 Alma Center Lincoln17
