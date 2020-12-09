Victim in Eau Claire Thanksgiving stabbing has died

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The victim who was involved in a stabbing that happened in Eau Claire on Thanksgiving, has died according to Eau Claire Police.

ECPD says on Dec. 3, they were informed that the victim, 37-year-old Travis Smith of Laurel, Indiana, had died.

Smith’s cause of death was listed as a stab wound to the chest and the manner of death was homicide.

Kelly Weiberg is currently being held in the Eau Claire County Jail as the investigation continues.

Police responded to the 600 block of Franklin Street where they found a witness covered in blood and a unresponsive man. Witnesses claimed Weiberg had stabbed the victim. He later admitted to being intoxicated and using a knife against a man.

