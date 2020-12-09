Advertisement

Western Dairyland launches new coronavirus assistance program

Many families have been struggling to make ends meet amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and a new...
By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A lifeline, it’s something many of our neighbors find themselves desperately needing, many for the first time in their life.

The pandemic has wrecked people’s finances and Western Dairyland is ready to help.

“We’ve never seen so many families faced with the same problem all at the same time,” says Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council Communications Coordinator Dale Karls.

Last week, the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program, which helped Wisconsinites struggling to pay their rent amid the pandemic, ended.

“Locally for the service area in Western Wisconsin, we helped about 550 families in Eau Claire, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties and we distributed about $920,000 in rental assistance to keep people in their homes,” Karls says.

Even with the extra help, he says people are still barely getting by.

“What we’ve seen is that even though we helped so many families with their rent, there is still a lot of other needs out there,” Karls says.

That’s why Western Dairyland has started a new program to make sure families can get the help they need.

“It’s called the coronavirus assistance program, and it’s a financial assistance program to help families pay their bills so they can continue getting the services they need,” Karls says.

Karls says the program will provide up to $1,000 per household towards bills they have fallen behind on.

“Car payments, car insurance payments, phone, internet, mortgage payments, we’ll even help people with their water and sewer bill,” he says.

Heather Milas with Western Dairyland works with clients on a daily basis, and says some days it feels like the phone never stops ringing.

“We’ve helped people who are servers at restaurants, we’ve helped people who worked at hotels, construction workers,” she says. “People from so many different walks of life that have never reached out before.”

Milas says the bill pay assistance program will help people keep their heads above water financially.

“They would put money towards their rent payment, but that meant that some other bill wasn’t being covered, so hopefully this program is really going to be able to really help them get caught up or get them back on track.”

For more information on the Coronavirus Assistance Program and eligibility requirements, click here.

