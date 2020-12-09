Advertisement

Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

(NBC15)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WMTV) - An F-16 with the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and the status of the pilot is unknown.

According to a release from the Wisconsin National Guard, the F-16 Falcon was on a routine training mission when it crashed around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The 115th Fighter Wing is based at Truax Field in Madison.

NBC15 is working to learn more information on this crash, and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National...

Posted by Wisconsin National Guard on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Eau Claire teens injured in crash near Mondovi Sunday afternoon.
Four Eau Claire teens injured in car crash in Pepin County
UPDATE: Judge approves requests for Dan Peggs case to be delayed after more evidence is discovered
16-year-old charged with intentional homicide appears in court
(MGN)
Two arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in Hudson
(MGN)
37-year-old Minnesota man pronounced dead after St. Croix County crash

Latest News

SportScene 13 Tuesday
Eau Claire North
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 8th
Virtual caroling
Dunn Co. Partnership for Youth hosts virtual caroling event
Chippewa Falls resident Ida Simonson works on her computer.
Chippewa Co. community member starts mask mandate petition