Chippewa Falls man found guilty of possession of child pornography

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An former Eau Claire, now Chippewa Falls resident has been found guilty of possession of child pornography by the Eau Claire County Court.

Court records show Dustin Polus pleaded no contest to possession of child pornography. The court accepted the plea and found him guilty.

The sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March 1.

During the investigation, Polus guessed the photos in question were of 6-year-olds and around 10-year-olds. In the criminal complaint, he also admitted to investigators that there is a portable external hard drive that law enforcement would find “stuff” on and that it would be videos and images of “younger kids”.

