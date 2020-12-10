Chippewa Falls teen uses wish to help others

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Railynn Barnard is a 16-year-old cancer survivor. When she was battling leukemia in 2019, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin presented her with an opportunity to make her wish come true. She used the chance to help others.

Wednesday, she donated new clothes and other gifts to the Spirit of Christmas of Chippewa County.

“I feel like everything that was given to me was out of like the love of other people’s hearts so I just want to give back to the community like they gave back to me like I was in the hospital,” she said.

Railynn’s mother, Jessica Barnard, said her daughter’s choice to use her wish to help others speaks to her character.

“The kid’s got heart. It doesn’t surprise me that she chose this wish. She just likes to give,” Jessica Barnard said.

She said Railynn had many wishes but kept coming back to helping others as her most important wish.

“I’ve already got to experience opportunities. But then like what’s it for me if I take the opportunity to go to Disneyland but then there’s a kid at home that doesn’t get snow pants that they need for Christmas,” Railynn Barnard said.

Spirit of Christmas of Chippewa County President Glen Zwiefelhofer said there’s probably no better feeling than how he felt Wednesday. He added it justified his 11 years with organization as time well spent.

