Davison leads No. 13 Wisconsin past Rhode Island 73-62

Wisconsin's Brad Davison shoots past Rhode Island's Jeremy Sheppard during the first half of an...
Wisconsin's Brad Davison shoots past Rhode Island's Jeremy Sheppard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -Brad Davison scored 23 points, and No. 13 Wisconsin beat Rhode Island 73-62 in a nonconference game added to the schedule two days ago. Wisconsin originally was slated to host No. 25 Louisville on Wednesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but the Cardinals canceled their second consecutive game following a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Rhode Island was added as a replacement on Monday.

