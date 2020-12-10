Davison leads No. 13 Wisconsin past Rhode Island 73-62

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -Brad Davison scored 23 points, and No. 13 Wisconsin beat Rhode Island 73-62 in a nonconference game added to the schedule two days ago. Wisconsin originally was slated to host No. 25 Louisville on Wednesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but the Cardinals canceled their second consecutive game following a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Rhode Island was added as a replacement on Monday.

