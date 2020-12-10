Advertisement

Death at Ashley Furniture factory in Arcadia

(WCAX)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Ashley Furniture confirmed Thursday there was a death at their factory facility.

Director of Public Relations Cole Bawek says the company statement reads as follows, “Yesterday, we lost a long-time member of the Ashley Furniture family, and we join with others who are grieving this loss. We have been and are treating this matter with the highest sensitivity, including communicating with associates, offering optional leave and grief counseling,”

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an investigation into the fatality. They added that the company reported the death late Dec. 9.

OSHA will have six months to complete the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Victim in Eau Claire Thanksgiving stabbing has died
Chippewa Falls resident Ida Simonson works on her computer.
Chippewa Co. community member starts mask mandate petition
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks
Village of Bruce
Village of Bruce residents remain without drinking water

Latest News

President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Federal judge casts doubt on Trump’s Wisconsin lawsuit
Chippewa Falls man found guilty of possession of child pornography
UW System waives electronic application fee at 10 universities
UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update