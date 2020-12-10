Death at Ashley Furniture factory in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Ashley Furniture confirmed Thursday there was a death at their factory facility.

Director of Public Relations Cole Bawek says the company statement reads as follows, “Yesterday, we lost a long-time member of the Ashley Furniture family, and we join with others who are grieving this loss. We have been and are treating this matter with the highest sensitivity, including communicating with associates, offering optional leave and grief counseling,”

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an investigation into the fatality. They added that the company reported the death late Dec. 9.

OSHA will have six months to complete the investigation.

