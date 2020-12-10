Domestic abuse report leads to standoff & arrest in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is taken into custody after a standoff with law enforcement officers Wednesday.

On December 9 at approximately 6:15 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office a victim reported a domestic abuse incident that happened overnight in rural Norwalk. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim and developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, 39-year-old Kenneth M. Sizemore.

Deputies went to the rural Norwalk address where Sizemore was believed to be living in a camper inside of a shed. After further investigation, deputies got a search warrant for the shed to arrest Sizemore and search for evidence related to the domestic abuse allegations.

Due to threats toward law enforcement and allegations Sizemore was armed, members of the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit (a multijurisdictional SWAT team comprised of personnel from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Sparta Police Department, Tomah Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and supported by Sparta Area Ambulance) responded to the location and attempted to engage Sizemore in communication.

During the course of nearly two hours, tactical team personnel attempted to engage Sizemore in communication, but he refused to communicate or exit the shed. Sizemore later surrendered after tactical personnel entered the shed and were preparing to introduce chemical agents in to the recreational vehicle.

Sizemore was medically cleared at the scene and transported to Monroe County Jail. He could possibly face charges for first degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, child abuse, battery, and more.

