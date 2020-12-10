Eau Claire mother still waiting to hear from the state on unemployment claim five months later

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -More than 500,000 Wisconsinites have received unemployment benefits since March.

One local woman said she’s still waiting to hear from the state on her claim.

Lindsay Garcia lives in Eau Claire. She is looking for answers.

She said she filed for unemployment at the end of July after losing her job at BioLife Plasma Services.

Garcia applied for unemployment to help pay her bills.

Five months later and she said she still hasn’t been approved or denied for unemployment.

“Nothing. I haven’t heard anything from anybody,” Garcia said. “They haven’t told me what they are waiting on. They just won’t tell me anything. They just say: ‘There’s nothing I can tell you. It’s under review. When they get to your case, they get to your case.’ It hasn’t moved, it hasn’t budged--nothing.”

As a mother of three children, Garcia said she needs help.

“Barely head above water,” Garcia said. “The only thing right now, I’ve had to actually reach out for assistance which I’ve never had to do before. I really try not to do anything like that because I think that people that really need it should get it, but I’m kind of one of those people now.”

Garcia has a seven-year-old daughter with a chronic illness which requires specialized medical visits in the Twin Cities.

She said all of these months without help from unemployment payments has made it harder to get her daughter to these visits.

“I’ve had to cancel her appointments in ‘The Cities’ simply because I didn’t have the gas money to get there,” Garcia said. “Then that delays her medical care, her medical needs. It’s not just one thing. There are many things it’s affecting right now.”

Garcia said this whole process is frustrating.

She hopes her story will let others who are struggling know they’re not alone.

We reached out to the Department of Workforce Development for comment.

We did not hear back from them.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.