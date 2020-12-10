Advertisement

Eau Claire mother still waiting to hear from the state on unemployment claim five months later

Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development(DWD)
By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -More than 500,000 Wisconsinites have received unemployment benefits since March.

One local woman said she’s still waiting to hear from the state on her claim.

Lindsay Garcia lives in Eau Claire. She is looking for answers.

She said she filed for unemployment at the end of July after losing her job at BioLife Plasma Services.

Garcia applied for unemployment to help pay her bills.

Five months later and she said she still hasn’t been approved or denied for unemployment.

“Nothing. I haven’t heard anything from anybody,” Garcia said. “They haven’t told me what they are waiting on. They just won’t tell me anything. They just say: ‘There’s nothing I can tell you. It’s under review. When they get to your case, they get to your case.’ It hasn’t moved, it hasn’t budged--nothing.”

As a mother of three children, Garcia said she needs help.

“Barely head above water,” Garcia said. “The only thing right now, I’ve had to actually reach out for assistance which I’ve never had to do before. I really try not to do anything like that because I think that people that really need it should get it, but I’m kind of one of those people now.”

Garcia has a seven-year-old daughter with a chronic illness which requires specialized medical visits in the Twin Cities.

She said all of these months without help from unemployment payments has made it harder to get her daughter to these visits.

“I’ve had to cancel her appointments in ‘The Cities’ simply because I didn’t have the gas money to get there,” Garcia said. “Then that delays her medical care, her medical needs. It’s not just one thing. There are many things it’s affecting right now.”

Garcia said this whole process is frustrating.

She hopes her story will let others who are struggling know they’re not alone.

We reached out to the Department of Workforce Development for comment.

We did not hear back from them.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Victim in Eau Claire Thanksgiving stabbing has died
Chippewa Falls resident Ida Simonson works on her computer.
Chippewa Co. community member starts mask mandate petition
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks
Village of Bruce
Village of Bruce residents remain without drinking water

Latest News

La Crosse County Medical Examiner Tim Candahl has seen cases rise as high as 85 percent over...
Drug overdoses show record highs for 2020 for La Crosse County
Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN
CFAUSD elementary schools return to in-person learning Jan. 4
“Veterans at Home” helps struggling Eau Claire County veterans with services ensuring they can...
Local AMVETS post looking helps veterans avoid homelessness
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Federal judge casts doubt on Trump’s Wisconsin lawsuit