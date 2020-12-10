Advertisement

Eau Claire North and Memorial revive their rivalry

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It has been nine months since Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial have faced off in any sport, but on Thursday night that long drought finally comes to an end. After no spring sports and no fall sports, we turn to the hardwood where the Huskies and the Old Abes tip off their seasons and revive a rivalry.

North senior, Eli Persons said, “It’s really exciting, it is going to be a big game and i think we are going to be ready to compete with them. They are people we have been playing against for our whole lives, just ready to play against them, ready to play at all.”

Memorial head coach, Chad Brieske said, “I don’t think there would be a better way for everything the kids have been through and how we had to prepare for the season to get a chance to play against your biggest rival that way, so we are trying to embrace the moment.”

If you are looking for a ticket to the show, good luck! Just like most sports across the area, attendance will be limited and that will be a much different element than the normal cross town showdown, which is normally a packed house.

Memorial senior, Marco Ebeling said, “it’ll be weird but it is just another opportunity to bring the energy and I think we are all ready to do that. I’m excited, we get to make our own energy this year.”

North head coach, Todd Marks said, “Playing for the love of the game, the opportunity to go out and play and if they have the scoreboard on and they have the timer you are playing a basketball game. All that other stuff, most of the time you are going to try to block out anyways so I think it is just the matter of taking advantage of the opportunity, be excited to play regardless of the situation.”

Tip-off is set for 7:15 tomorrow night at North High School and we will have full highlights at 10.

