Advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres: Positive test for coronavirus but ‘feeling fine’

In this May 26, 2010 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" finale in Los...
In this May 26, 2010 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" finale in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres says she has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling fine right now.”

Production on her daytime talk show has been paused until January, producer Telepictures said in a statement that followed DeGeneres’ Thursday announcement.

In an Instagram post, DeGeneres said anyone who was in close contact with her has been notified, adding that she’s following “all proper CDC guidelines,” a reference to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe,” DeGeneres said in her post.

Reruns of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” were to air starting Thursday.

When the coronavirus outbreak hit in March, DeGeneres shifted to taping without a studio audience, as did other talk shows. When the series began its 18th season in September, her show added fans virtually into the seats, then said it would allow a few dozen people into the studio.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Victim in Eau Claire Thanksgiving stabbing has died
Chippewa Falls resident Ida Simonson works on her computer.
Chippewa Co. community member starts mask mandate petition
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks
Mayo Clinic Health System
Mayo Clinic Health System Provides COVID-19 Update

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018 file photo, John Carlos, left, and Tommie Smith pose for a photo...
Listening to athletes, USOPC won’t punish Olympic protests
The deadliest day of the pandemic in the U.S. was Wednesday.
One-day US coronavirus-related deaths top 3,100, more than D-Day or 9/11
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers address media during the DHS regular COVID-19 briefing on Dec. 3, 2020.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update
There was a spontaneous chain of about 900 drive-thru customers paying for the people behind...
Dairy Queen ‘pay it forward’ chain pays for $10K worth of food in Minn.
There was a spontaneous chain of about 900 drive-thru customers paying for the people behind...
Minn. Dairy Queen’s ‘pay it forward’ chain pays for about $10K worth of food