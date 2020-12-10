Local, state COVID-19 stats as WI nears 4,000 deaths

WISCONSIN (WEAU, WBAY) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports one new death and 56 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, December 10. That brings the county’s total number of deaths to 65 and the total number of cases to 8,326. A total of 257 Eau Claire County community members have ever been hospitalized with the coronavirus. The health department estimates 788 active cases. The 7-day positivity average is 27.3 percent.

Chippewa County Public Health adds another death and 37 more COVID cases. The county has 58 total deaths and 5,314 total cases. There are currently 13 Chippewa County community members hospitalized with COVID-19. A total of 153 people have ever been hospitalized with the virus.

Another 40 positive tests are confirmed in La Crosse County on Thursday bringing the county’s total to 8,948.

Dunn County adds 24 more cases for a total of 3,063.

Barron County Public health adds 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, December 10. That brings the county’s total to 3,931. Public health reports approximately 528 active cases.

Monroe County reports 43 additional cases of COVID for a total of 3,027. There are 281 active cases, and 10 current hospitalizations.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reports 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Winona County. Two more people have died from the virus. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County is 3,222, which includes 36 people who have died from COVID-19.

STATEWIDE STATS

Wisconsin’s death rate climbed again for a third straight day and for the fourth time in a week.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has 57 more COVID-19 deaths in Thursday’s report, which is very close to the 7-day average of 55 deaths a day. In total, 3,944 people have died in Wisconsin from the disease caused by the coronavirus. That’s 0.93% of all known coronavirus cases since the virus reached our state in February. The death rate fell below 0.93% on October 19 and was on a downward trend for a month, reaching a low of 0.84% on November 18; it’s been gradually climbing since then.

The DHS received 12,555 test results -- the most since Dec. 10. Nearly 1 in 3 results came back positive. The 4,034 new cases is higher than the 7-day average of 3,770 cases per day. The positivity rate of 32.13% fits right in with the 7-day average of 32.48%.

So far, 426,099 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus while 2,224,578 have tested negative.

The number and percentage of active cases -- those diagnosed in the last 30 days or medically cleared -- both continued their decline. Now, 52,259 people who tested positive are still active cases (12.3%) while 369,821 are considered recovered (86.8%). The DHS notes that some of the people still feel lingering effects from their COVID-19 illness even though they fall into the broad “recovered” category.

State health officials say the state should receive 49,725 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this month to be given first to health care workers and nursing home residents. The state will receive another 49,725 doses for their second shot to complete the inoculation.

Another 160 people were hospitalized for serious COVID-19 symptoms in the last 24 hours. That’s very close to the 7-day average of 160 cases per day after two straight days reporting more than 200 hospitalizations. The state says 18,875 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized since early February, or 4.4% of all known cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association will report updated figures on hospitalizations later Thursday afternoon. Wednesday, there were 1,535 COVID-19 patients in the state’s 134 hospitals, including 326 in intensive care.

There were 89 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Fox Valley region, with 14 in intensive care. There are 120 in the Northeast region’s 10 hospitals, with 26 in intensive care. We expect updated numbers later Wednesday afternoon.

Daily changes in hospitalization numbers take deaths and discharges into account.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds was treating 11 patients Thursday, a gain of two since Wednesday. The field hospital takes patients who are close to being released from the hospital but not quite ready, such as those who are ambulatory but still need oxygen, to ease the caseload at overwhelmed hospitals.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The WHA also reported 181 of the state’s 1,466 ICU beds are open (12.3%). The state’s 134 hospitals have a total 1,730 intensive care, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation beds unoccupied (15.5%). These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

