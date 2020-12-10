Advertisement

Murder charges filed in Hudson fatal stabbing

Prosecutors have charged William C. Davidson of Blaine with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Cain Solheim.
(MGN)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUDSON, Wis. (KARE11) -A Twin Cities man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a fatal stabbing in Hudson last weekend.

Court documents reveal that on Tuesday, St. Croix County prosecutors filed that murder charge against 24-year-old William C. Davison, along with attempted intentional homicide, battery, and disorderly conduct.

Hudson police responded to reports of a fight early Sunday and found three men had been stabbed. One of the victims, 26-year-old Cain Solheim of New Brighton, did not survive.

Investigators were given a description of a vehicle that was later traced to an apartment complex in Blaine, where Davidson and another person were arrested. The second suspect has not been charged.

A criminal complaint says Solheim’s group was in Hudson to hit the bars, and were leaving Dick’s Bar when one of them accidently bumped into someone from another group and apologized. That man told investigators he thought everything was OK between the two groups, but that the suspect group soon jumped them and started a fight. He said at one point he looked over and saw a man with dreadlocks, later identified by multiple witnesses as Davidson, stab Solheim multiple times as they wrestled on the ground.

One of Solheim’s friends told KARE 11 that he was being brutally attacked and beaten when Solheim “came to my rescue.” His family says the incident never should have happened.

