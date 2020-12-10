Advertisement

Virtual open house held for Library Plaza project in Eau Claire

Library Plaza project
Library Plaza project(City of Eau Claire)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A major piece of beautification in downtown Eau Claire is moving another step forward.

A virtual open house took place Wednesday to discuss a new public space between city hall and the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire.

The new Library Plaza will close part of Eau Claire Street between the buildings to include more parking in the area as well as a community lawn. The two-phase project is part of an expansion under way for the library.

“This will be another anchor in the downtown on Eau Claire Street that will have as many possibilities and as much excitement as we have in Haymarket Plaza. This part of downtown will start really generating a lot of energy and even more than the library, which already is the number one draw to downtown, if you go by visits,” said Interim City Manager Dave Solberg.

