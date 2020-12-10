WAGNER TAILS: Alvin and Duke

DUNN AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - “Christmas, Christmas time is near...” We don’t have Simon and Theodore to sing the rest of the lyrics to The Chipmunk Song, but we do have Alvin.

He even looks a little bit like a chipmunk because he doesn’t have a tail, but I can assure you he’s a cat. Alvin is 6 to 9 months old and is described by staff at Moses Ark Rescue as a total sweetie pie.

He came to the rescue from a local farm, but he has his heart set on being an indoor cat. Alvin loves children, and he actually wants a family with children where he’ll be carried around like a baby! This gentle cat is definitely on Santa’s nice list this year, and he may be willing to sing along with you to The Chipmunk Song!

Click here to contact Moses Ark Rescue.

---

Another adoptable cat is looking for a Christmas tree he can sleep under this holiday season. Duke came to the Buffalo County Humane Association at the beginning of September and is a favorite of the volunteers.

This one to two year old cat is looking for someone who will brush him regularly, someone who will throw his favorite ball for him to chase, and someone who will provide a lap for him to snuggle on. If you think you qualify, Duke is accepting applications for the lucky person who gets to adopt him in time for Christmas.

Click here for a link to the adoption application.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.