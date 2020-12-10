UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health officials are asking people to get tested so we can confirm our county case numbers are going down.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY DATA:

39,458 negative tests, almost 1,000 new negative tests since last week Thursday

8,326 confirmed cases

Averaging 52 cases a day in the past seven days

Positivity rate is currently at 12.3%, the same as the state

More than 7,400 are recovered or out of isolation

788 residents actively in isolation, all close contacts are also being quarantined

256 of all positive cases have been hospitalized, an increase of nine since last week

65 residents have died, an increase of 6 since last week

66 active COVID investigations in the county

State rating for EC is still at very high

Cases in a two week period are going down and moving in the direction that health officials want

344 tested in the jail, 22 positive, 21 recovered

UWEC cases- 16% of all cases since the start of September

The Eau Claire City - County Health Department is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update.

To watch the livestream, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.