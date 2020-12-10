UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health officials are asking people to get tested so we can confirm our county case numbers are going down.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY DATA:
39,458 negative tests, almost 1,000 new negative tests since last week Thursday
8,326 confirmed cases
Averaging 52 cases a day in the past seven days
Positivity rate is currently at 12.3%, the same as the state
More than 7,400 are recovered or out of isolation
788 residents actively in isolation, all close contacts are also being quarantined
256 of all positive cases have been hospitalized, an increase of nine since last week
65 residents have died, an increase of 6 since last week
66 active COVID investigations in the county
State rating for EC is still at very high
Cases in a two week period are going down and moving in the direction that health officials want
344 tested in the jail, 22 positive, 21 recovered
UWEC cases- 16% of all cases since the start of September
