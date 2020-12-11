Advertisement

115th Fighter Wing releases name of pilot who died in crash

Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,(Wisconsin Air National Guard)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 115th Fighter Wing has released the name of the Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot who died in Tuesday’s crash during a training session in the Upper Peninsula.

In a Facebook post, the pilot was identified as Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The 37-year-old joined the Air National Guard in 2011 and graduated from F-16 basic qualifying training five years ago.

The Air National Guard noted Jones was a decorated combat veteran, having deployed to Japan and Korea in 2015 and 2017, respectively. He also was deployed to Aghanistan in 2019 as part of Operation Freedom Sentinel.

Today the 115th Fighter Wing identified Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the pilot who...

Posted by 115th Fighter Wing on Friday, December 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls man found guilty of possession of child pornography
Death at Ashley Furniture factory in Arcadia
Village of Bruce
Village of Bruce residents remain without drinking water
In this Nov. 8, 2004, file photo, the aurora borealis lights up the sky northwest of Lawrence,...
Northern lights a ‘big miss,’ US space forecaster says
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Federal judge casts doubt on Trump’s Wisconsin lawsuit

Latest News

Wisconsin judge rules against President Trump’s lawsuit
115th Air National Guard Commander Bart Van Roo delivers statement on death of pilot who...
115th Fighter Wing commander: Investigation underway into pilot’s death in Upper Peninsula crash
Farmers to Families Food Box Program running out of money
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (12/11/20)