CFAUSD elementary schools return to in-person learning Jan. 4

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District announces elementary schools will return to in-person instruction four days a week on January 4. Below is the message sent to parents from CFAUSD Superintendent Jeff Holmes.

After careful consideration of a multitude of factors, data, information, and/or other metrics surrounding the ongoing public health emergency with a greater eye on local considerations, it has been determined that Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District can return to in-person instruction at our elementary schools on January 4, 2021. The return will be in the form of four-day per week in-person instruction with asynchronous Fridays - a major reason for this format aligns with a contact tracing recommendation from CCDPH. Moreover, the asynchronous day is additionally needed for planning and providing remote instruction for those in quarantine and isolation situations. Look for greater details surrounding the four-day model from your respective schools by December 22.

At this juncture, while the County is experiencing critically high COVID activity, it has not impacted our Ages 4-11 group as significantly as Ages 12 and up. Given the mitigation measures we can support at the elementary level and being able to secure a greater number of substitutes with middle and high school settings remaining fully-remote through January 21, we are confident that returning to in-person at the primary grades (PK-5) is attainable and maintainable under present circumstances. We will continue to monitor the data and will further report on middle and high school status on January 8.

In addition, the new quarantine/isolation guidance from the CDC, which was officially adopted by the WI DHS and CCDPH, will help with our mitigation measures. Our District Nurses will be providing an updated guidance document regarding contact tracing and other mitigation measures next week in collaboration with CCDPH.

As always, I must remind everyone that this public health emergency remains highly fluid and all things are subject to change, practically on a daily basis. Community health remains a major factor in determining school operation settings and we strongly encourage our stakeholders to do those things necessary to help keep our doors open for in-person settings. Currently, the Community’s health trajectory is trending downward, hopefully that trend continues.

Again, I wish the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and others need not endure what is currently going on in the world around us…your continued support, patience, understanding, and collaboration are always appreciated.

Respectfully,

Jeff Holmes

Superintendent

