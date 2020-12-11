COVID-19 UPDATE for Friday, December 11, 2020

WISCONSIN (WEAU, WBAY) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is reporting 43 new cases of COVID-10 bringing the county total to 8,369. There are no new reported deaths. Chippewa County sees an increase of 59 new cases for a total of 5,373. Dunn County is reporting 38 new cases for a total of 3,101 with one new death. La Crosse County Health is reporting 67 new COVID-19 cases as the county now has 9,015 total cases. Clark County has 28 new cases for a total of 2,471 while Pierce County has 30 new cases, 2,545 overall with one new death (21).

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported fewer than 4,000 new coronavirus cases Friday. The state received 11,045 test results and 34.93% of them were positive for 3,858 positive tests. That’s close to the 7-day average of 3,629 new cases per day, and the positivity rate is only a couple percentage points higher than the 7-day average of 32.91%.

The state received more than 10,000 test results five of the past 7 days, a sign that more people are getting tested after the state saw a drop-off as people returned from the Thanksgiving holiday.

The state reported 47 more deaths related to COVID-19. The state is averaging 52 COVID-19 deaths a day over the past 7 days, the lowest that moving average has been since December 3. However, the death rate held steady at 0.93% after climbing there Thursday after falling to a low of 0.84% on November 18.

Wisconsin is very likely to cross 4,000 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday; the state hasn’t reported fewer than 9 deaths in a day since September 29.

Since February 5, almost 430,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. There are 2,231,765 who tested negative.

Currently, there are 50,264 active cases diagnosed in the last 30 days who haven’t been medically cleared, which is 11.7% of all cases dating back to February. Another 375,627 (87.4%) are considered recovered (86.8%). The DHS says that general “recovered” category includes some people still feel lingering effects from their COVID-19 infection.

Prevea Health president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai talked about distribution plans in Northeast Wisconsin.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The state reported 145 more people hospitalized for serious COVID-19 symptons since Thursday’s report, bringing the total number of people ever hospitalized for COVID-19 to 19,020, or 4.4% of all known cases. The 7-day average is 154 hospitalizations per day, so that metric is below average.

We should get updated figures on current hospitalizations later Friday afternoon, but Thursday the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported there were 1,484 COVID-19 patients in the state’s 134 hospitals, with 332 of them in intensive care.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals are treating 84 COVID-19 patients, 14 in intensive care. The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 111 COVID-19 patients, 28 in ICU.

Daily changes in hospitalization numbers take deaths and discharges into account.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds was treating 9 patients Friday, two fewer than Wednesday. The field hospital takes patients who are close to being released from the hospital but not quite ready, such as those who are ambulatory but still need oxygen, to ease the caseload at overwhelmed hospitals.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The WHA reports 162 ICU beds are open, or 11.1% of all the state’s ICU beds, which is less than Wednesday, while 15.7% of all hospital beds are open, which is a very slight improvement over Wednesday.

The Fox Valley region, which serves 8 counties, has 18 ICU beds (17.3%) and 14.7% of all beds open. The Northeast region, serving 7 counties, has 16 ICU beds (7.7%) and 16.6% of all beds open.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

The latest report on personal protective equipment (PPE) shows 18 of the state’s 134 hospitals have less than a week’s supply of gowns, 13 are short on paper medical masks, 10 have less than 7 days’ worth of goggles, and 9 are in need of N95 masks.

