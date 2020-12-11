Local AMVETS post looking helps veterans avoid homelessness

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Olson-Kaufman AMVETS Post 654 started a pilot program to help struggling veterans. “Veterans at Home” helps struggling Eau Claire County veterans with services ensuring they can afford to pay their rent or mortgage.

“We are using multiple resources and partners in the community to identify at-risk homeless veterans while they’re still housed and we’re offering them free services along with free home deliveries of food that they do not have to pay for and we bring it to their doorstep while maintaining COVID-19 restrictions,” program Chair Michael Hanke said.

AMVETS teamed up with Veterans Assistance Foundation of Tomah and Feed My People Food Bank for the program. A food bank official said the program helps achieve Feed My People’s broader goal.

“Our goal here is to eliminate hunger in west-central Wisconsin, and we can’t do that if we’re not reaching everyone that could use our help,” said Nick Bursaw, Feed My People Food Bank Partner Agency Specialist.

Hanke said it’s a lot easier to reach veterans while they’re still in their homes versus when they’re homeless.

“We can limit that and minimize the homeless and be more preventative and be proactive, we’re able to service more veterans with less stress on them or their family,” he said.

“This is a really unique way and not a super common way to reach people but we’re really excited for the potential to be able to reach those population,” Bursaw said.

A veteran himself, Hanke views this work as continued service to his country.

“It gives me a good feeling knowing that here’s a veteran that may not have to go to the streets and so it’s just a way of paying it forward,” he said.

Hanke said the program’s been in the works for more than a year.

The pilot program intends to help 10 Eau Claire County veterans. Spots are still available.

AMVETS works with Eau Claire County Veteran Services to find veterans who need help but Hanke said veterans can also reach out directly to the AMVETS post for help on its Facebook page.

