Ribbon cutting ceremony for new, Eau Claire hotel

Hotel ribbon cutting
Hotel ribbon cutting(WEAU)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new option for lodging in the Chippewa Valley celebrates with a ribbon cutting celebration Thursday.

This was for the Residence Inn by Marriott Eau Claire - located just off the interchange for Highway 53 and the North Crossing.

The hotel’s general manager says the ribbon cutting caps off two years of planning and building.

“Right when everything was starting to take place in March, with the lockdown, we were doing our orders. So, we definitely had some supply chain challenges. Knocked us back a little bit, but we are finally receiving the last of our refrigerators tomorrow. We have three that we’re waiting for - and then we’ll be done,” said Chuck Langland.

