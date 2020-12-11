SportScene 13 for Thursday, December 10th (Part Two)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep girls basketball action as Altoona hosts Unity and Immanuel takes on Gilmanton. Plus, prep hockey action as RAM faces Medford.

BOYS BASKETBALL GIRLS BASKETBALL BOYS HOCKEY Eau Claire Memorial 53

Eau Claire North 63



Fall Creek 70

Eau Claire Regis 62



Birchwood 52

Cornell 54



Hudson 49

Menomonie 53



Hayward 82

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 59



Owen - Withee 69

Spencer 46



Cadott 34

Stanley - Boyd 61 Rib Lake 47

Menomonie 55



Whitehall 57

Augusta 48



Gilmanton 31

Eau Claire Immanuel 61



Cadott 72

Glenwood City 36



Unity 49

Altoona 46 Medford 2

RAM Hockey 7



Eau Claire Memorial 10

Rice Lake 2

