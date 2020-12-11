Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Thursday, December 10th (Part Two)

By Justus Cleveland
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep girls basketball action as Altoona hosts Unity and Immanuel takes on Gilmanton. Plus, prep hockey action as RAM faces Medford.

BOYS BASKETBALLGIRLS BASKETBALLBOYS HOCKEY
Eau Claire Memorial 53
Eau Claire North 63

Fall Creek 70
Eau Claire Regis 62

Birchwood 52
Cornell 54

Hudson 49
Menomonie 53

Hayward 82
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 59

Owen - Withee 69
Spencer 46

Cadott 34
Stanley - Boyd 61		Rib Lake 47
Menomonie 55

Whitehall 57
Augusta 48

Gilmanton 31
Eau Claire Immanuel 61

Cadott 72
Glenwood City 36

Unity 49
Altoona 46		Medford 2
RAM Hockey 7

Eau Claire Memorial 10
Rice Lake 2

