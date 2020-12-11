SportScene 13 for Thursday, December 10th (Part One)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 150th meeting between Eau Claire Memorial and North in boys basketball was the most unique in the 52-year rivalry. Jessica Mendoza takes a look at the differences from past years. Plus, highlights from an exciting game. Fall Creek’s Rick Storlie looks for win #400 in his coaching career vs. Regis.

Boys Basketball Girls Basketball Boys Hockey Eau Claire Memorial 53

Eau Claire North 63



Fall Creek 70

Eau Claire Regis 62



Birchwood 52

Cornell 54



Hudson 49

Menomonie 53



Hayward 82

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 59



Owen - Withee 69

Spencer 46



Cadott 34

Stanley - Boyd 61 Rib Lake 47

Menomonie 55



Whitehall 57

Augusta 48



Gilmanton 31

Eau Claire Immanuel 61



Cadott 72

Glenwood City 36



Unity 49

Altoona 46 Medford 2

RAM Hockey 7



Eau Claire Memorial 10

Rice Lake 2

