Students plan a strike in response to Menomonie High School returning to in-person learning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chaos continues for public schools. Students are organizing in one Dunn County district as administrators move forward with in-person classes, starting next week. The Menomonie Student Union is a new effort to unite high school students who say they are being discounted by school administrators.

Their first act: a school strike planned for Monday, the first day for in person learning this month.

Helayna Brown, a MHS senior told WEAU,

“I simply believe the decision was premature. I believe that the return of students to school should be deferred until after the holiday season.”

Classes were moved online three weeks ago because of a staffing shortage. Students say now is not the time to go back, especially to a model that was not working.

“It’s frustrating for parents it’s frustrating for those who have parents who are working on the front lines who are nurses, doctors and they’re trying to do their best and they’re not getting the right response from administration and neither are the students,” said Abbie Aasen, another MHS senior.

“I think it’s great that people are taking action because students often times feel dismissed sometimes by administration because they will bring up issues and they will just feel like they’re thrown into the trash sometimes so I feel that this has been building up for a while and I’m not surprised students are taking action,” said Rowan Freeman a sophomore at MHS.

The action included a survey prepared by the student council, with the help of the district, to get an idea of student preference. About half of the student body took part. Council members and seniors at MHS Maisah Wilson and Helen Simpson told WEAU,

“In that survey a lot of the results did say that students did wish to remain online until the end of the term and the free response section of the survey a lot of students gave many different reasons for that like consistency, safety, going into the holidays.”

In an email sent to parents this morning, District Administrator Joe Zydowsky attempted to present the survey results with context. Since less than half of the student body replied, the reality is roughly 39% of the MHS student population fully support all-virtual classes.

Among the reasons Zydowsky outlined for why returning to classrooms makes sense for Menomonie High, right now: In-person instruction is the most comprehensive option. MHS Principal Casey Drake agrees,

“Having kids in our school building and having teachers in front of them in a format that we have all been trained in, is the best way to teach.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.