Two Minnesota residents charged with hiding a corpse in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two New Prague, Minnesota residents have now been charged with hiding a corpse in Barron County.

Court records show Austin Herbst, 26, and Connie Herbst, 62, have each been charged with two counts of hiding a corpse- party to a crime.

Both were arrested in November in connection to a 2017 Barron County cold case. New details were found in June, that identified the human bones to 63-year-old Gary Herbst.

Arrest warrants for both Austin and Connie were issued on Dec. 11.

