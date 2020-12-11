Village of Bruce officials say a solution to the manganese contamination in the water system could take years

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday night, Village of Bruce officials and community members met for a Utility Committee meeting, three days after warning residents not to drink tap water.

Testing revealed high levels of manganese in the village’s wells which can cause health issues if consumed.

Village Board President Shane Trott and other board members discussed short term solutions Thursday night.

“Donations are starting to come in and we are going to distribute those. The village is looking at possibly getting a filtered water system set up in the village hall for residents to come in and fill up receptacles for the time being and we will continue that as long as need be until we can get them clean water,” Trott says.

Trott says a long term solution like drilling a new well or installing a new filtration system could take about three to five years.

The village is also entertaining the idea of shutting down one of its two wells which is testing highest for manganese. Trott says this is action that could be taken as soon as next Tuesday.

The School District of Bruce has been relying on donated water this week while it waits for test results from its own filtration system.

“If the water comes back at acceptable levels for us to consume we will be able to run and operate as normal,” says District Administrator Pat Sturzl.

The Village of Bruce Board will meet to make a plan on Tuesday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Trott says the village is also looking into options for government funding or grants.

People or companies interested in donating water to the community can contact Jessica at 715-868-2185.

For more information about manganese contamination, click here.

