WI nursing homes seeing some of the nation’s highest COVID-19 mortality rates

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The AARP is launching a dashboard with data from all 50 states on how COVID-19 is affecting nursing homes.

It said the numbers are showing Wisconsin is trending in the wrong direction.

The data used by AARP comes from self-reported data nursing homes submit to The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a regulator of long term care providers.

Wisconsin is one of the top six states with the highest number of nursing home resident mortalities.

There’s about two COVID-19 deaths per 100 nursing home residents.

The state also has some of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases among staff and residents.

Sam Wilson is the state director of AARP in Wisconsin. He said it’s been hard to control the virus’ spread.

“We’re about nine months into it now, and that’s the real frustration is how can we be nine months into the pandemic, and we’re still struggling to control transmission even using interventions that we thought we’re going to be effective,” Wilson said.

Wilson said some of the contributing factors to the numbers in Wisconsin are shortages of PPE and staff at nursing homes.

He said one of the biggest problems though is community spread.

Wilson also said the data has a lag time of about 30 days.

This means these numbers are from October and may not fully reflect the most current picture of what nursing homes are facing.

Below are more statistics from the AARP’s analysis for Wisconsin data:

In the four weeks analyzed, October 19 to November 15, AARP’s dashboard reports that Wisconsin nursing homes had: · 13.4 new COVID-19 cases per 100 residents, more than three times higher than the 3.8 in the previous four-week period · 2.11 COVID-19 deaths per 100 residents, more than seven times higher than the previous number of 0.30. · 15.9 new staff COVID-19 cases per 100 residents, more than twice as high as last month’s 6.4. · 39.7% of nursing homes without a 1-week supply of PPE, up from 39.0% · 47.1% of nursing homes with staffing shortages, up from 41.1.

