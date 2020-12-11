Advertisement

WIAC makes decision on winter sports season

WIAC
WIAC(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/WIAC) -The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Council of Chancellors has voted to resume winter sports competition for the 2020-21 season in February contingent upon the securing of ongoing COVID-19 testing.

The plan requires all WIAC institutions to secure testing for student-athletes, support staff and game officials in order to provide safe competition environments during the COVID-19 pandemic. This strategy may need to be adjusted due to the ever-changing conditions of the pandemic.

The resumption of play includes the sports of men’s and women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, and wrestling.

The conference-only schedules will begin the week of Feb. 1, 2021 and be released at a later date. All contests will be conducted in accordance with NCAA Division III regulations, as well as institutional, state and local health and safety guidelines.

In July, the fall sports season for the WIAC was canceled. On September 18th, the conference voted to suspend winter sports through December 31st.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls man found guilty of possession of child pornography
Death at Ashley Furniture factory in Arcadia
Village of Bruce
Village of Bruce residents remain without drinking water
The search for a missing Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot continues Wednesday morning after...
115th Fighter Wing announces death of F-16 pilot after Michigan crash
Hotel ribbon cutting
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new, Eau Claire hotel

Latest News

Nursing Home Outbreaks
WI nursing homes seeing some of the nation’s highest COVID-19 mortality rates
Two Minnesota residents charged with hiding a corpse in Barron County
Menomonie Student Union logo
Students plan a strike in response to Menomonie High School returning to in-person learning
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Wisconsin Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments on President Trump’s lawsuit