Wisconsin receives federal grants to restore two statues

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Wisconsin has received $60,000 in federal grants to pay for the restoration of two statues outside the state capitol that were torn down and damaged by protesters this summer.

Governor Tony Evers announced the grants Friday.

The money will go toward restoring and reinstalling the statues of Col. Hans Christian Heg and “Forward.”

In June, protesters broke off a leg and tore the head off the 9-foot-6-inch tall statue.

The 7-foot “forward” statue was scratched and dented and one of its fingers was broken off.

