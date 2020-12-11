Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments on President Trump’s lawsuit

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, to Olympic gold medalist and former University of Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments over the weekend on President Donald Trump’s state lawsuit seeking to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots and overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state.

The court’s decision Friday to hear arguments Saturday came hours after a lower court judge ruled against Trump and said there was nothing illegal about the election or subsequent recount in the state’s two largest counties.

The fast action comes ahead of Monday’s scheduled Electoral College vote.

